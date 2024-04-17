Eknath Khadse Receives Death Threats Amid Decision to Return to BJP

Mumbai: Eknath Khadse has decided to quit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar party. He has made it clear that he will once again make a homecoming in the BJP. This has led to a lot of discussion in political circles. Meanwhile, Eknath Khadse has now received death threats. A police complaint has been lodged in this regard.

Also Read | Mumbai: Maratha Reservation Hearing Postponed Until After Lok Sabha Elections



According to reports, Eknath Khadse has received four to five calls of threats so far. Eknath Khadse received these threatening calls from different numbers. Eknath Khadse told a news channel that he has been receiving calls from different countries. It is being said that a threat call has been received recently from the US. After this, Eknath Khadse has filed a complaint at Muktainagar police station in Jalgaon. Police have registered a case against an unidentified person. The reason for the threat is yet to be ascertained.

Former BJP leader Eknath Khadse, who is currently working in the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar Party, will return home. A few days ago, Eknath Khadse had announced that he would join the BJP. "I am grateful to Sharad Pawar for supporting me during my crisis, but now I have decided to join the BJP," Khadse had said.