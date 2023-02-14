That's the way he plays: Alex Carey defends Steve Smith's on-field antics after Allan Border's criticism

Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey, who was very good behind the stumps and kept sweeping in front of it, defended star batter Steve Smith's antics after former captain Allan Border asked for him to play with a "harder edge," claiming that Smith stays focused by being fidgety.

Border noticed how, during the first Test in Nagpur, Smith consistently gave left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja a thumbs-up each time the ball beat the outer edge of his bat. Such gestures were condemned by the 67-year-old as being "ridiculous."

When the second Test begins on Friday, the Australians have pledged to be more daring in their approach to India's spinners after flying to Delhi on Tuesday.

Carey said that Smith uses it in all circumstances because it helps him focus effectively on his remarks prior to the second test. The South Australian praised Smith's friendships with many Indian players.

"We highly respect Allan Border. I guess among the group, guys do it differently. We come up against these players a lot," Carey was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"You're probably alluding to the Steve Smith comment more than any but, you know, he's mates with a lot of them. And that's the way he [Smith] plays. He does it in all situations. He plays around with his hands and does all that stuff. And I think that's probably what gets him pretty focused," he added.

"They're obviously strong comments but, as a group, we believe in what we're doing and come the second Test we're ready to put a few learnings into place," the Australian batter added.

Australia lost the opening Test of the four-match series against India by an innings and 132 runs. The second Test of the series will be held in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium from February 17-21.

( With inputs from ANI )

