Nagpur: Fire at Printing Press in MIDC Hingna Causes Significant Damage, Extinguished After 7 Hours

Nagpur: A Printing Press in the MIDC Hingna area of Nagpur caught fire at 6am on Thursday (May 23rd). The painting company, called Varsha Printing suffered significant damages because of the accident.

After receiving information on the fire, MIDC fire brigade's Hingna 2, Vanadongri 1, and Trimurtinagar 1 vehicles reached the spot. Since the paint company contained flammable substances, the fire had spread quickly. The brigade managed to control the fire at 1 pm. The fire brigade is currently cooling the area and is yet to conduct a panchnama. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. MIDC fire brigade has said that the damage caused by the fire can be higher than anticipated.