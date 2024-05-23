Dombivli Fire: At Least 35 Injured in Boiler Blast at Amber Chemical Factory in MIDC Area; Visuals Surface

At least 35 people were reportedly injured after a boiler blast occurred in the boiler of Amber Chemical Company located in Phase 2 of the MIDC area in Thane's Dombivli on Thursday, May 23.

According to the Thane Fire Bridge, 5 to 6 employees have suffered burn injuries from a boiler blast at Amber Chemical Company, near Metro Company, in M.I.D.C. Phase-02 in Dombivli. Reports also suggest at least 30 to 35 people injured due to a builder blast that caused a fire in the factory. Meanwhile, broken boiler pieces spread to a nearby area in Dombivli East.

Boiler Blast in Dombivli

A fire broke out after a blast at a factory reported in Thane's Dombivli, building severely damaged.



Watch 📽️#Dombivli#DombivliFire#Maharashtra#DombivliBlastpic.twitter.com/UUO21QTAlW — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 23, 2024

The intensity of the blast was so high that it was heard up to 3 kilometres away. The glass windows of vehicles and nearby residential buildings, including Regency Anantam located at Vicco Naka in Dombivli East, were shattered. Chaos erupted among people in the area as the blaze spread to other areas. Black clouds of smoke could be seen coming out from the fire site.

Visuals From the Area

BIG BLAST at MIDC #dombivali. @Dev_Fadnavis@DrSEShinde need to do safety audit on all of these plants the population of city has increased and major real estate projects coming up near MIDC, its high time citizen safety is taken care @WeAreDombivli@VoiceOfDombivlipic.twitter.com/oKF2BGE83F — witanCK🇮🇳 (@chiragkhutia) May 23, 2024

Total 8 fire engines at the spot as Firefighter vehicles from Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Kalyan, Palava and Thane reached the spot after receiving the information. According to the inputs form the eyewitness the fire has spread to the near by Hyundai showroom.