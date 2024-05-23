Dombivli Blast: Fire Breaks Out After Boiler Explosion at Factory in MIDC Area (Watch Videos)

Dombivli Blast: Fire Breaks Out After Boiler Explosion at Factory in MIDC Area (Watch Videos)

A fire broke out after a blast at a factory reported in in Thane's Dombivli on Thursday, May 23. According to the initial reports, the blast occurred in a factory. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Further details into the incident are awaited.

Visuals From the Blast Site:

Developing story...

