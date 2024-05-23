Dombivli Blast: Fire Breaks Out After Boiler Explosion at Factory in MIDC Area (Watch Videos)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 23, 2024 02:00 PM2024-05-23T14:00:38+5:302024-05-23T14:01:28+5:30
A fire broke out after a blast at a factory reported in in Thane's Dombivli on Thursday, May 23. ...
A fire broke out after a blast at a factory reported in in Thane's Dombivli on Thursday, May 23. According to the initial reports, the blast occurred in a factory. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. Further details into the incident are awaited.
Visuals From the Blast Site:
#BreakingNews 🚨 Fire breaks out after boiler explosion at factory in Dombivli.#Dombivli#DombivliFire#Thane#Maharashtra#Firepic.twitter.com/0d5WutMJ0k— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 23, 2024
Developing story...Open in app