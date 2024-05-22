Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Showroom in Rohini, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a showroom located near M2K Mall in Rohini Sector-8 on Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the entire building, but fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or casualties.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire broke out in a showroom in Rohini. The fire department received information at around 8.35 pm. 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. So far no injuries/causality has been reported: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/i93KPtPoM3 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

According to reports, The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at 8:35 PM. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a showroom engulfed in flames. Over 12 fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

The building was evacuated immediately after the fire broke out. Local police are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

This fire comes amid a period of soaring temperatures in the national capital, which has seen an increase in fire incidents in commercial and residential areas.