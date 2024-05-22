Delhi On Alert: Home Ministry Gets Bomb Threat, Search Operation Launched

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wedesday received a bomb threat email received. Followig this, the North Block of Delhi as been put on high alert. As per reports, the security officers have already launched search operation.

The Delhi Fire Service department informed that two fire tenders have been rushed towards the North Block. North Block is a VVIP area which houses several government offices including the Home Ministry, the Finance Ministry among others. According to reports, nothing suspicious has been found yet.