MHA Bomb Threat: High Alert in New Delhi's North Block After Receives Bomb Threat Mail, Fire Tenders Dispatched

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) office in North Block, Delhi, received an email threatening a bomb attack on Wednesday. Police responded swiftly, deploying a bomb disposal squad and fire tenders to the scene.

"A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block, New Delhi area," the Delhi Fire Service said in a statement. "Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Further details awaited."

There were no immediate reports of any evacuations or disruptions to operations at the MHA.

— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

This incident marks the latest in a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools, airports, hospitals, and jails across the national capital. Similar threats have been reported in schools located in Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, a hoax email claiming explosives were planted on school premises in Delhi triggered the evacuation of students and staff at over 150 schools.