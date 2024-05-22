Delhi: Bomb Threat at Dwarka's City Center Mall Turns Out to Be Accidental Fire
Delhi Police on Wednesday clarified that there was no bomb threat at Dwarka's City Center Mall, following reports that led to an evacuation.
Authorities responded to reports of a potential bomb threat earlier today. The Delhi Police bomb disposal squad and five fire department vehicles were deployed as a precaution.
Delhi Police clarifies there is no bomb threat in Dwarka. There was an incident of accidental fire in a shop in Dwarka's mall. pic.twitter.com/y9IPKlAdkK— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024
#WATCH दिल्ली: द्वारका में एक मॉल में आग लगी। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/CMJzuNv5WD— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 22, 2024
However, in a statement released several hours later, Delhi Police confirmed that the incident was an accidental fire in a shop within the mall. No bomb was found.
There were no injuries reported in the fire. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.