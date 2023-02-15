Marvel boss Kevin Feige teases fourth instalment of Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' film

Fans of Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man can rejoice as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that a fourth 'Spider-Man' movie is now being written.

According to Variety, an American media company, Feige made the revelation in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"All I will say is that we have the story... We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now," Feige said about Holland's anticipated 'Spider-Man' return.

Marvel had one of its biggest hits ever with Holland's third-outing, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which became the first pandemic release to gross over USD 1 billion worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether Holland will reunite with 'Spider-Man' actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Both actors have expressed interest in reprising their roles in a new 'Spider-Man' film, reported Variety.

Feige also confirmed to EW that 'Deadpool 3' will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie will team franchise mainstay Ryan Reynolds with Emma Corrin and Hugh Jackman, reprising his 'X-Men' role of Wolverine.

"That's our first R-rated film... To have Hugh come back is incredible," Feige said. He was an associate producer on Jackman's original 'X-Men' film in 2000, so having the actor return as Wolverine and debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a "very full circle" for him.

In the EW interview, Feige also confirmed that Marvel's 'Blade' film, starring Mahershala Ali, will be shot this year.

When original director Bassam Tariq left the project in September 2022, production on 'Blade' hit a snag. Later, Yann Demange took over as director of the vampire tentpole, as per Variety.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor