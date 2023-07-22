“Plan was if I batted long, we could get to 230”: Bangladesh's Fargana on her ton against India

Mirpur [Bangladesh], July 22 : Bangladesh opener Fargana Hoque, who became the first woman cricketer from her country to score an ODI century, helping her team seal a remarkable tie in the deciding clash of the 50-over series, said her plan was bat as long as possible so that the hosts could reach a competitive total.

Fargana was also adjudged 'Player of the Series' for her outstanding performances with the willow.

She scored a gallant 47 (81) in the second ODI and followed it up with a heroic 107 (160) in the series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

With both the teams sharing the spoils after a pulsating series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the series ended on level terms.

"At the start of the tournament I felt I was in good flow and I was getting off to good starts. All my team-mates always say if someone will score a century, it will be Pinky [her nickname]. The plan was that if I batted long, we could get to 230. My hundred didn't matter, the team getting runs was important. I was just playing from ball to ball. I love to bat. It was a great opportunity for me so I was just very happy to take it," Fargana said in the post-match presentation.

"My friends and family have always supported me and that's why I am being able to bat like this. And not just me, there are many good batters in the team who can do better than me," Fargana added.

With the series locked one win apiece, both teams went into the decider in the hope of bagging the series.

However, even after 100 overs of attritional and enthralling cricket, the two teams couldn't be separated. Still needing 35 to win the decider and 34 to tie off 8 overs, India lost 6 wickets to be all out for 225.

