Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai Players Engage in Heated Exchange After His Dismissal During Warm-Up Match (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Cricket Team vs Mumbai Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Maharashtra batter Prithvi Shaw was involved in a heated exchange with Mumbai players after his dismissal in a three-day Ranji Trophy practice match against his former team at MCA Stadium in Gahunje on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. The 25-year-old right-handed batter scored a brilliant 181 off 220 balls, including 21 fours and three sixes. Shaw reached his century in just 140 balls and was well on course for a double hundred before being dismissed. The reason for the argument remains unclear. The umpires stepped in to separate the players and stop the situation from getting worse. Videos circulating online showed Musheer Khan as the most animated player during the exchange.

Heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai players after his wicket! pic.twitter.com/l9vi1YgeYs — INSANE (@1120_insane) October 7, 2025

Earlier this year, Shaw joined Maharashtra after being dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad. He had made an impressive start in domestic cricket for Maharashtra by scoring a century against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Trophy. Shaw last played for Mumbai in December 2024. In 58 first-class matches, Shaw has scored 4,556 runs at an average of 46.02, including 13 centuries. His highest score in first-class cricket is 379.

Maharashtra will begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign on October 15 against Kerala. Their second Elite Group B match is scheduled against Chandigarh from October 25 to 28. The team will also face Saurashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Madhya Pradesh in the remaining six matches of the group stage.