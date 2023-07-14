"Promise for future": BCCI Secretary Jay Shah lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal after his debut Test ton

New Delhi [India], July 14 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah heaped praise on the young batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal, for his debut Test ton against West Indies on Thursday at Windsor Park.

Jaiswal the youngest Indian to score a century on debut against WI as he ended the day unbeaten with a score of 143*. He crossed the three-digit mark in the 70th over and became the third Indian opener to do so in the Test format. In his unbeaten knock of 143, Jaiswal has struck 14 boundaries and he is yet to clear the fence.

Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the young Indian and wrote that Jaiswal is a 'promise' for the future. "What a sensational debut for @ybj_19! A true marvel to watch as he becomes the youngest Indian to score a century on debut against West Indies. An innings filled with sheer talent, determination, and promise for the future. Congratulations to the youngster," Shah wrote in his tweet.

The left-handed opener became the 17th Indian Test debutant to make a hundred. The last Indian batter to do so was Shreyas Iyer in 2021 against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Another remarkable thing in his Test debut ton was that his partner at the other end, Rohit Sharma, had also made a Test hundred on his debut, against West Indies, in 2013.

Jaiswal is only the seventh Indian batter and the first in 13 years to score a Test century on debut away from home. Earlier Suresh Raina made 120 against Sri Lanka in 2010 and he was the last Indian batter to score a Test ton on debut outside India.

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill lost their wickets in a span of few overs, Jaiswal joined hands with the stalwart batter Virat Kohli to drive India towards a massive lead in the first innings. The pair have managed to build up a partnership of 72 runs and they will look to build on it on Day 3.

