IPL 2024: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over-Rate Against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh due to a slow over-rate in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday, April 16.

KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points, will face the Mumbai Indians on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur. A sensational century from Jos Buttler and fiery cameos from Riyan Parag and Rovman Powell helped the Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a pulsating two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

KKR captain Shyreas Iyer fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Rajasthan Royals #IPL2024 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) issued a statement confirming Shreyas Iyer's fine. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the release read.

In the run chase of 224 runs, Rajasthan Royals was off to a decent start. Yashasvi Jaiswal hit Mitchell Starc for two fours and Vaibhav Arora for a six, but was caught by Venkatesh Iyer for 9-ball 19. Harshit Rana took his first wicket.