Shreyas Iyer Likely to Make India Comeback for Sri Lanka ODIs

ormer Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is expected to be named as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, potentially paving the way for a comeback opportunity for IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory in the IPL, could feature in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in July-August, sources familiar with the matter said. A possible return is also being considered for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting July 5, although the ODI series against Sri Lanka appears to be the more realistic option.

Gambhir, the frontrunner for the head coach position, had a successful partnership with Iyer during KKR's IPL campaign this year, where they clinched the title. Iyer, known for his prowess in the 50-over format, has faced challenges in recent months, including being dropped from the BCCI's central contracts due to his absence from the Ranji Trophy.

However, Iyer has attributed his absence to a recurring lower back issue, although he did participate in the Ranji Trophy final, scoring nearly 90 runs. Currently, many promising young players who excelled in the IPL are training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, preparing for the upcoming T20Is against Zimbabwe, which are set to be announced next week.

"Notably, Shreyas is not currently at the NCA. Most of the players here have performed well in the IPL and are in contention for selection for Zimbabwe," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. "There is a strong possibility that Shreyas will be included in the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. He scored a half-century in India's last ODI against South Africa and had over 500 runs in the World Cup, averaging around 50. It's difficult to overlook his credentials."

Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, along with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, are expected to focus on ODIs and Tests for the remainder of the season, which includes nine WTC Tests scheduled between September 2024 and January 2025. This slate includes two home games each against Bangladesh and New Zealand, five away games against Australia, and the highly anticipated ODI Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The T20I squad is anticipated to include several new faces from the IPL, including Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed. If not rested, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are likely to be named captain and vice-captain for the tour, having been active since the start of the IPL.