Proteas batter Keegan Petersen tests COVID-19 positive, to miss NZ series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that Keegan Petersen will miss the tour of New Zealand after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The number three batter is well and asymptomatic. Cricket South Africa's (CSA) medical team will keep in close contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being," CSA said in an official statement.

Six-Gun Grill Western Province batsman, Zubayr Hamza, will replace him for the tour.

In team management news, South Africa A team coach, Malibongwe Maketa, and GbetsRocks physiotherapist, Brent Martin will join the Proteas, replacing Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender, who are going on leave.

Petersen was adjudged as Player of the Series for his performances in the three Tests against India.

The right-hander was the top run-scorer in the three-match Test series, scoring 276 runs at an average of 46.00. He was the only player to score more than three half-centuries, recording scores of 72, 82, and 62.

Proteas Test squad vs New Zealand: Dean Elgar (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Imperial Lions), Sarel Erwee (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Marco Jansen (Gbets Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Imperial Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Duanne Olivier (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Imperial Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Gbet Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Six Gun Grill Western Province).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor