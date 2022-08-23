Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19: BCCI

Mumbai, Aug 23 Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team's departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022.

Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on August 23, it added.

