Rahul Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Rahul Sharma has announced his retirement from international cricket and first-class cricket. The leg-spinner who had Bell’s Palsy, a form of facial paralysis that affected his vision, first came up through the ranks in IPL 2010 for the Deccan Chargers and then got picked up by the Pune Warriors in 2011.

He last played an IPL game for the Delhi Daredevils in 2014 against the Rajasthan Royals and bagged a contract with the Chennai Super Kings in 2015. He did not play any first-class games or List A games after 2014 for his state side Punjab. Rahul Sharma played four ODIs and two T20Is for India.