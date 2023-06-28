Asin refutes divorce rumours with husband Rahul Sharma

Former actress Asin Thottumkal is apparently headed for a divorce after internet sleuths found out that she has deleted all pictures with her husband on Instagram. Now taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Asin said that currently she is enjoying her summer holidays with Rahul. Dismissing the reports, she claimed that it is 'very imaginative and utterly baseless news'.

Asin wrote, "In the middle of our summer holiday right now, literally sitting across each other enjoying our breakfast and came across some very imaginative and utterly baseless 'NEWS'. Reminds of the time we were sitting at home together with our families planning our wedding and we heard that we had broken up (laughing emoji) Seriously?! Pls do better. (Disappointed to have wasted 5mins of an otherwise wonderful holiday on this!) Have a great day you guys. Asin's husband Rahul is the co-founder of Micromax. She quit acting after her marriage to Rahul in 2016. Rahul and Asin welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Ghajini in 2008. Asin went on to star in films like Ready, Housefull 2, Bol Bachchan and Khiladi 786. Her last film All Is Well was released in 2015.