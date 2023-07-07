Delhi Police arrest 4 for duping people on pretext of renewing suspended insurance policy

New Delhi [India], July 7 : The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four persons for duping people on the pretext of renewing the suspended insurance policy.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Sharma, Amir Ansari, Kalim Ansari, and Nikhil Pal, and were involved in allegedly cheating people of more than 1 lakh rupees, said the police.

A case under Section 420 has been registered against them. Seven mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, 7 ATM cards, 11 chequebooks, and 1 passbook have been recovered from the accused, police said.

"Delhi Police arrested four fraudsters, Rahul Sharma, Amir Ansari, Kalim Ansari, and Nikhil Pal, and solved a cheating case involving Rs. 1,94,000/- registered u/s 420 IPC, Cyber PS/NE and recovered 7 mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, 7 ATM cards, 11 chequebooks, and 1 passbook. They started cheating innocents in order to fulfil the expenses of their lavish lifestyle," they said.

On June 22, a complaint was received at Cyber PS, North-East District, wherein the complainant alleged that his PNB-Metlife Insurance Policy was discontinued due to non-payment of premium.

After around six months, he received a call from a person who convinced him to pay the premium and that his policy would be renewed. The callers projected themselves to be PNB-Metlife officials and also sent fake policy papers over email to the complainant.

He was duped into paying Rs 1,94,000/- in three instalments. The alleged accused further asked him to pay Rs 2,50,000/- for the instant maturity benefits on the policy along with incentives.

"On this, he got suspicious, and after some days, they stopped picking up his calls; thereafter, he realised that he had been cheated in lieu of renewing his suspended policy," said DCP North East Joy Tirkey.

The Police team gathered information about the beneficiary account details, and on the basis of technical surveillance, several raids were conducted in the area of Noida, UP.

"Further local sources were deployed, and on the basis of the collected local intelligence, the team was successfully able to nab the accused," said an official.

During further investigation, it was revealed that accused Rahul Sharma and accused Amir Ansari, alias Akash, were the main masterminds of this fraud. Both of them used to work for a private insurance company, where they learned techniques for issuing insurance policies and collecting data.

They became friends, and after leaving their jobs, they decided to start their own work and took a flat on rent in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on a monthly rent of Rs 12,000/-. They used to call randomly on the numbers of those looking for insurance or those who already had some insurance policies from reputed companies.

"In the present case, they projected themselves as PNB-Metlife officials and also sent fake policy papers over email to the complainant. They assured him of instant maturity benefits on his suspended policy, along with added incentives. They got the money transferred to the account of accused Kalim Ansari, and accused Nikhil used to provide their account details in exchange for his commission," said the police.

"They use to cheat innocents in order to fulfil the expenses of their lavish lifestyle. They also disclosed that they cheated more than 50 in the last 6 months," the police added.

Further efforts are being made to scrutinise their account details and trace their possible involvement in other complaints as well, said the police.

