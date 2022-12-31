Ramiz Raja is behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched, says Salman Butt

Lahore, Dec 31 Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has lashed out at former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja, saying he's behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched.

The 60-year-old Raja's fortunes in Pakistan have taken a dramatic turn ever since he was ousted as Chairman of the PCB.He was removed from his post after Pakistan's humiliating 0-3 loss to England in the Test series at home recently.

Raja had reacted with some stern comments towards the current panel and expressed his displeasure at being replaced by Najam Sethi as the new PCB chief. Raja had stated that the new board members have no interest in the betterment of Pakistan cricket and that they only want authority.

To this, Butt, on his YouTube channel, said, "I think his recent comments have left a bitter taste. People have been sacked before too, but nobody has ever reacted this way. He's behaving like a kid who had his toy snatched."

The former Pakistan batter said Raja needs to show some grace and focus on his other skills like commentary.

"He has got other skills and should consider doing commentary now. He should not be making such statements and needs to show some grace," Butt said.

"Ramiz Raja was lucky that the new government allowed him to work for several months after coming to power, which doesn't happen usually. It's the first time that a new government did not fire the chairman straightaway. Not only did they not remove him straight away, but they also supported him. There had been talks about Ramiz's removal. It did not happen overnight," he added.

