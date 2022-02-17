Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull slams century on first-class debut, joins Rohit Sharma in elite list

India's U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull ticked off his Ranji debut in a memorable way. The right-hander started off his domestic career with a century for Delhi on the very first day of the tournament on Thursday. In his debut game, Dhull smashed 113 runs off just 150 balls against Tamil Nadu with the help of 18 boundaries. After Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to ball first, Yash Dhull was asked to open the innings for Delhi. He took just 133 balls to reach the three-figure mark.

By virtue of this feat, Dhull has joined a prestigious list of Indian players to have registered a century on Ranji Trophy debut, which comprises legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Amol Mujumdar, Rohit Sharma and several other legends. Yash Dhull eventually got out for 113 in 150 deliveries after getting trapped LBW to Mohammed in the 50th over of the match. The teenager had stitched on 119-run partnership for the 4th wicket with Jonty Sidhu who was solid in the middle. The last few months have been quite memorable for Dhull as he guided India to their fifth U-19 World Cup title followed by getting an IPL contract with Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season at his base price of 50 lakhs.

