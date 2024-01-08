Ranji Trophy 2024: Yash Dhull Sacked As Delhi Captain After Crushing Defeat to Puducherry

Delhi removed Yash Dhull as captain shortly after a crushing 9-wicket defeat to Puducherry in their first match of the Ranji Trophy 2024 season at home. The decision adds to the questionable selection calls that have been a constant issue for the once-dominant domestic giants.

Delhi faced a 9-wicket loss to less-fancied Puducherry in an Elite Group D match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, January 8. Captain Dhull, who led India in the U19 World Cup in 2022, struggled against the Puducherry fast bowlers in seamer-friendly conditions. He managed scores of 2 and 23 in the two innings as Delhi failed to surpass 150 even once in the first-class match.

Delhi District Cricket Association joint secretary Rajan Manchanda stated that the decision to relieve Yash Dhull of the captaincy was made to help the young batter regain form. Delhi appointed senior player Himmat Singh as their captain for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy season.

"Yash is a talented player but is out of form. We wanted him to do well as a batter, that is why we have relieved him of captaincy duties. Himmat is our senior player and has done very well for us. He will captain the side," said Manchanda, PTI quoted.

The 21-year-old Yash Dhull, appointed captain in 2022, has played 17 first-class matches for Delhi, scoring 1185 runs at an average of 43.88, including four centuries, including an unbeaten 200. However, Dhull has been struggling for form recently, failing to score a fifty in seven matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was leading Delhi in both the domestic 50-over tournament and the domestic 20-over tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, earlier this season.

Puducherry pacers, Gourav Yadav, and Abin Mathew played crucial roles in Delhi's downfall in the Ranji Trophy opener. Yadav claimed seven wickets for just 49 runs in the first innings, finishing with a match haul of 10 wickets. Mathew's five-wicket haul, including the crucial dismissal of Dhull, added to Delhi's woes.

This defeat has raised serious questions about Delhi's team selection and talent management. With back-to-back seasons of failing to progress beyond the group stages, the once-formidable cricketing powerhouse now faces a period of introspection. As they prepare to travel to Jammu and Kashmir for their second game of the season starting January 12, Delhi will have to address their vulnerabilities as soon as possible. Notably, senior fast bowler Ishant Sharma, according to the news agency, will be available only for home matches this season, while Navdeep Saini will miss their trip to Jammu and Kashmir after being named in the India A squad to face visiting England Lions.