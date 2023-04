IPL 2023: Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Source

New Delhi [India], April 19 : Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals players lost their bats, pads and other cricketing equipment after it was stolen from their luggage after they landed from Bangalore at the Delhi Airport, as per sources.

Sources told that players learned about it a day later as kit bags from cargo came a day after.

Almost all the players have lost their bats, with batter Yash Dhull losing atleast five of his bats. The bats that foreign players lost cost Rs 1 Lakh each.

DC is currently deliberating as to how they can go about this issue and take help from the police.

Notably, Delhi Capitals is at the bottom place in the points table of IPL 2023. They have lost all of their five matches so far.

Delhi Capitals had lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15.

The side's next match will be against Kolkata Knight Riders at the home arena of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

