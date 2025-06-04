RCB Issues Statement Following Bengaluru Stampede That Killed 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday issued a statement mourning the death of 11 people in a stampede outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 5, 2025. The franchise expressed deep sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected. "We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," the franchise said.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe", the statement read.

Thousands of fans had gathered outside the stadium where a felicitation ceremony and an open bus parade were planned to celebrate RCB’s first Indian Premier League title.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed 11 deaths and 33 injuries in the incident. He announced compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the families of the deceased.