"Rinku Singh is a phenomenal talent, hope he gets to play for India": David Hussey

New Delhi [India], April 29 : Former Australian batter David Hussey said on Saturday that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh is a "phenomenal talent" and expressed hope that he will play for India soon.

IPL 2023 has entered its second phase of the league stage and in the first half of the biggest T20 league, fans witnessed some spectacular individual performances. In the first 35 games in IPL 2023, the fans enjoyed some nail-biting encounters.

There are players who set the stage on fire with their consistent and flamboyant performances, midway through the IPL 2023.

When it comes to the uncapped Players who made their mark in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh has been the best batter. In nine matches so far, he has scored 270 runs at an average of 54.00 and a strike rate of over 151. He has two fifties to his name and created one of the most iconic moments in the league by smashing five sixes in the final five balls of their IPL match against GT to win the match for his side.

Speaking highly of Rinku's performance in the ongoing competition for KKR, former Australia cricketer David Hussey backed him to play for the Indian cricket team.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, David Hussey said, "Rinku Singh is a phenomenal talent. He has been doing well in domestic cricket and the KKR franchise has backed him well. He is grown in his confidence and taking his game to the next level. Hopefully, he gets to play for India soon."

Rinku has also made a name for himself as one of the most consistent players in the domestic circuit for Uttar Pradesh. In 40 matches, he has scored 2,875 runs at an average of 59.89 with seven centuries and 19 fifties in 59 innings, with the best score of 163*. His form is also great in List A cricket, having scored 1,749 runs in 50 matches at an average of 53, with one century and 16 fifties in 46 innings and the best score of 104.

RCB Captain Faf du Plessis has been the most successful overseas batsman in the IPL 2023. At the end of the first half, the former South Africa cricketer is the top run-getter in TATA IPL 2023 with 422 runs in eight matches. Du Plessis has been striking at 165.3 in this edition and continues to prove age is just a number.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has lauded the former Protea captain for his athleticism in the field and quick running between the wickets which is helping his opening partner Virat Kohli at the other end.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live, Mohammed Kaif said, "Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are very good runners-between-the-wickets. AB de Villiers may not be there but in Faf, Kohli has a partner who is capable of playing big knocks and string long partnerships."

Afghstan star spinner Rashid Khan is amongst the most successful overseas bowlers in the ongoing competition with 14 wickets under his belt in the first seven games for Gujarat Titans. Rashid has been picking up a wicket every 12 balls for the defending champions in IPL 2023.

While Chennai Super Kings' right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande has been the best-uncapped bowler so far with 14 scalps in eight matches. Deshpande may be slightly expensive but he is picking up a wicket every 12.7 deliveries.

Commending Tushar Deshpande for rising up to the challenge and bowling tight lines under pressure for CSK, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Cricket Live on Star Sports, "Tushar Deshpande has risen to the challenge of bowling in death and pressure situations for CSK. He keeps picking up wickets at crucial times for his team and not once he looked down after getting hit for six. His body language looks positive this year." .

