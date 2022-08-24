Robinson replaces Potts in England's playing XI for second Test against South Africa

Manchester, Aug 24 Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has replaced fellow pacer Matthew Potts in England's only change in their playing eleven for the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford, starting from Thursday.

Robinson has been recalled to England's playing eleven after playing in the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart in January this year. After that, he missed England's Test matches against West Indies, New Zealand and India due to fitness issues, mainly linked to his back apart from testing positive for Covid-19.

In his county side Sussex's recent County Championship match against Nottinghamshire last week, Robinson took nine wickets and showed signs of getting back to his best. He also impressed red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum while picking five wickets for England Lions in the tour match against South Africa at Canterbury.

Robinson had a remarkable start to his Test career since his debut in 2021, taking 39 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 21.28. Apart from the Robinson-Potts swap, out-of-form right-handed opener Zak Crawley retains his place in the playing eleven with the hosts looking to square the scoreline in the three-match series.

The ongoing Test series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. South Africa, who are currently the table toppers, will aim to continue their winning run to inch closer to a place in the WTC finals next year. England, on the other hand, are at seventh place in the table.

England XI for the second Test: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

