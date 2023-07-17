England announce fourth Test lineup with James Anderson set to replace Ollie Robinson

James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday.England trail Australia 2-1 in the dramatic series but won the third Test at Headingley to keep themselves in the running to win the Ashes. Anderson was rested for that Test but has been recalled for the match on his home ground. Robinson was affected by a back spasm at Headingley and bowled 11 overs in the first innings and did not bowl at all in the second.

England captain Ben Stokes said prior to the third Test: "It's a good chance for Jimmy to have a rest up and then get ready to charge in from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford."Anderson, 40, is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker and has had one end of the Old Trafford ground named after him. Moeen Ali will also bat at No 3 again, allowing Harry Brook to stay at No 5, where he made a significant contribution of 75 runs to help England win the third Test.Ali moved up the order after he asked head coach Brendon McCullum if he could bat there."When I took the role on I asked for 10 other selfless cricketers," England captain Stokes said post-match at Headingley."And that little moment of Mo going to Baz [McCullum] and saying, 'I want the opportunity' is everything that we're about as a team."