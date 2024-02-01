IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England Announces Playing XI for Vizag Test; James Anderson Returns, Debut for Shoaib Bashir

The England Cricket team announced its Playing XI for the upcoming second Test against Team India, set to commence on February 2 in Vishakhapatnam. England currently leads the five-match Test series 1-0 following a triumph in the opening Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

A notable inclusion in the Playing XI is Shoaib Bashir, set to make his international debut for England in the Vizag Test. The 22-year-old replaces Jack Leach, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury. Bashir had missed the opening Test in Hyderabad due to delays in obtaining his Indian visa.

Veteran pacer James Anderson returns to the squad for the second Test after being absent in the series opener. In the previous match, England opted for Mark Wood as the sole fast-bowling specialist. The successful duo of Tom Hartley and Ollie Pope, who delivered stellar performances in the Hyderabad Test, retains their spots in the Playing XI.

Despite a modest outing in the opening Test, young spinner Rehan Ahmed has received backing from the England team management and is slated to feature in Vizag. England maintains their bowling combination with three spinners and one pacer, akin to the previous match. Skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root are expected to contribute with occasional spin, and Stokes is likely to bowl in the second Test.

The complete Playing XI for England in the Vizag Test comprises Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and James Anderson.