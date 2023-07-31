Ashes 2023: England beat Australia by 49 runs level series 2-2

England defeated Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Test at Kennington Oval in London. Stuart Broad, who was playing his final Test, scalped two wickets as Australia's second innings got folded for 334 in the 384-run chase. The result also saw England finish Ashes 2023 with a 2-2 scoreline, with Australia winning the opening two Tests. The day started with Chris Woakes removing both the Australian openers – David Warner and Usman Khawaja – who stitched a 140-run opening stand. Mark Wood then got rid of Marnus Labuschagne for 13, reducing England to 169/3. The pair of Steve Smith and Travis Head then stitched a perfect rescue act adding 95 runs for the fourth wicket.

However, England dictated the proceedings in the final session, which got underway after a rain delay. Woakes was once again the enforcer and Moeen Ali gave him good support from the other end as Australia lost four wickets in the span of 11 runs. Woakes finished the innings with four wickets, while Moeen chipped in with three scalps.