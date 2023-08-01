After Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali announces Test retirement after Ashes 2023

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has called time on his Test career. Speaking after the final Ashes match where he picked 3 crucial wickets in the final innings against Australia, Moeen said that it would be his last match in the longest format of cricket. The all-rounder joked that if he gets another message from Stokes to return to the England side, he is going to delete it."If I get a message from Stokesy again, I'm going to delete it," Moeen told the BBC after the Oval Test match.

It feels amazing. To come back was obviously a little bit daunting because I've never played that well against Australia and it was one of those things when Stokesy asked me I thought: "Why not, I'm going to go into a brillant side and I still believe I can do alright," and it's just great to be back part of this amazing team," Moeen told BBC after the game. The seasoned all-rounder had initially retired from Test cricket in 2021, but the unfortunate injury to left-arm spinner Jack Leach led to an unexpected turn of events. His return was facilitated by discussions with England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, who were instrumental in persuading him to reconsider his decision. Moeen played a monumental role alongside his teammates to deny Australia a historic series win as he dismissed Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Australia's skipper Pat Cummins in the fourth innings of The Oval Test.