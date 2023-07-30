Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

England fast bowler Stuart Broad, on Saturday, July 29, announced his retirement from Test cricket. The speedster put forth the decision after the end of Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. Broad also brought an end to an illustrious career which lasted for 17 years.

The England & Wales Cricket Board would like to thank Stuart for his incredible dedication and contribution to English Cricket and we wish him well for the remainder of his final Test match and the future,” the ECB wrote in a statement, thanking Broad. The 37-year-old Broad played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is in his career, taking 845 wickets. Broad is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ashes, having picked up 20 wickets from nine innings with one four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.Broad also became the second fast bowler after the legendary JamesAnderson to pick up 600 or more wickets in Test cricket. Broad achieved the feat in the fourth and penultimate Test of the five-match series at Old Trafford in Manchester. Recently, Broad also became the third bowler after Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne to pick up 150 or more wickets in the Ashes.

Broad was also a handy batter in the lower order as he racked up 3656 runs at an average of 18 with one hundred and 13 fifties to his name. His top score of 169 came against Pakistan way back in August 2010 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.Back on August 28, 2006, Broad made his international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in Bristol. It was Michael Vaughan, who was his first skipper. After Broad picked up his 600th wicket, Vaughan recalled Broad's maiden Test cap against Sri Lanka.