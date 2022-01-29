Roland-Jones signs contract extension with Middlesex

Middlesex Cricket has confirmed that Toby Roland-Jones has signed an extension to his contract with the club until at least the end of 2023.

This latest contract extension will see Roland-Jones' Middlesex playing career extend to thirteen years, in which he has made a total of 224 appearances for the club across all three formats of the game to date and has taken a total of 545 wickets.

"I am absolutely delighted to commit to Middlesex Cricket for the next two years. I feel hugely fortunate that my passion for the Club and the game continues to grow, as it has since the day I joined, back in 2010,," Roland-Jones said in an official statement.

"The excitement and potential in this squad gives us every opportunity to return this club to the level it should be at, and I look forward to playing any part I can to make that happen. With the appointment of Richard Johnson as First Team Coach yesterday, we have a high-quality Coach returning to the club, and someone who has previously worked with and helped so many of our players in the earlier parts of their careers. I know the players can't wait to get started under him, and I'm sure he returns as eager as we all are to bring the club success," he added.

His Middlesex debut came in the 2010 season, a year in which he made 8 First-Class appearances, picking up five wicket hauls against both Surrey and Worcestershire in his maiden summer with the Club. He has since gone on to claim 18 five wicket hauls in first-class matches for Middlesex and has taken ten wickets in four separate matches.

With the bat he hit his maiden first-class hundred in the 2015 season, an unbeaten 103 against Yorkshire at Lord's, and has reached a first-class half-century in ten separate innings. Undoubtedly Roland-Jones' most memorable Middlesex performance came in the final game of the 2016 County Championship season, when his hat-trick against Yorkshire saw the Club secure the County Championship title, as the seamer finished the match with a ten-wicket haul and 54 First-Class wickets over the season.

The following season he was rewarded with a call-up to the England Test and ODI sides, making his international debut against South Africa at the Oval and taking 8 for 131 in his maiden Test. That year he made a total of 4 Test appearances and one ODI appearance, before injury ruled him out of the winter Ashes tour to Australia later that year.

