Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) have strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the mega auction on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. Georgia Voll was signed for Rs 60 lakh, while Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav were secured at Rs 65 lakh each. RCB also added Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha, and Dayalan Hemalatha to their squad.

Players Royal Challengers Bangaluru picked in the auction

Lauren Bell – Rs 90 lakh

Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 85 lakh

Arundhati Reddy – Rs 75 lakh

Grace Harris – Rs 75 lakh

Nadine de Klerk – Rs 65 lakh

Radha Yadav – Rs 65 lakh

Georgia Voll – Rs 60 lakh

Linsey Smith – Rs 30 lakh

Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs 30 lakh

Prema Rawat – Rs 20 lakh (RTM)

Gautami Naik – Rs 10 lakh

Prathyoosha Kumar – Rs 10 lakh

Retained players

Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.5 crore

Ellyse Perry – Rs 2 crore

Richa Ghosh – Rs 2.75 crore

Shreyanka Patil – Rs 60 lakh

Full RCB squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha