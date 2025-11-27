Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) have strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at ...

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 27, 2025 23:17 IST2025-11-27T23:17:15+5:302025-11-27T23:17:26+5:30

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players | Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

Next

WPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) have strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the mega auction on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. Georgia Voll was signed for Rs 60 lakh, while Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav were secured at Rs 65 lakh each. RCB also added Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha, and Dayalan Hemalatha to their squad.

Players Royal Challengers Bangaluru picked in the auction

  • Lauren Bell – Rs 90 lakh

  • Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 85 lakh

  • Arundhati Reddy – Rs 75 lakh

  • Grace Harris – Rs 75 lakh

  • Nadine de Klerk – Rs 65 lakh

  • Radha Yadav – Rs 65 lakh

  • Georgia Voll – Rs 60 lakh

  • Linsey Smith – Rs 30 lakh

  • Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs 30 lakh

  • Prema Rawat – Rs 20 lakh (RTM)

  • Gautami Naik – Rs 10 lakh

  • Prathyoosha Kumar – Rs 10 lakh

Retained players

  • Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.5 crore

  • Ellyse Perry – Rs 2 crore

  • Richa Ghosh – Rs 2.75 crore

  • Shreyanka Patil – Rs 60 lakh

Full RCB squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha

Open in app
Tags :Royal Challengers BengaluruRCBWplWPL 2026WPL 2026 Mega AuctionWomens premier leagueCricket NewsSmriti Mandhana