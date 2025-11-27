Royal Challengers Bengaluru Updated Squad After WPL 2026 Auction: Full List of Newly Bought and Retained Players

WPL Auction: Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) have strengthened their squad for the WPL 2026 season after key buys at the mega auction on Thursday, November 27, 2025. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. The team went into the auction with a purse of Rs 6.15 crore. Georgia Voll was signed for Rs 60 lakh, while Nadine de Klerk and Radha Yadav were secured at Rs 65 lakh each. RCB also added Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha, and Dayalan Hemalatha to their squad.
Players Royal Challengers Bangaluru picked in the auction
Lauren Bell – Rs 90 lakh
Pooja Vastrakar – Rs 85 lakh
Arundhati Reddy – Rs 75 lakh
Grace Harris – Rs 75 lakh
Nadine de Klerk – Rs 65 lakh
Radha Yadav – Rs 65 lakh
Georgia Voll – Rs 60 lakh
Linsey Smith – Rs 30 lakh
Dayalan Hemalatha – Rs 30 lakh
Prema Rawat – Rs 20 lakh (RTM)
Gautami Naik – Rs 10 lakh
Prathyoosha Kumar – Rs 10 lakh
Retained players
Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.5 crore
Ellyse Perry – Rs 2 crore
Richa Ghosh – Rs 2.75 crore
Shreyanka Patil – Rs 60 lakh
Full RCB squad for WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha