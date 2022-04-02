SA vs Ban, 1st Test: Simon Harmer's all-round show puts Proteas on top, Bangladesh trail by 269 runs (Stumps, Day 2)

Temba Bavuma and the lower-order guided South Africa to a first-innings total of 367 before Simon Harmer's four-wicket haul on Day 2 put the Proteas in a solid position in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh here at Kingsmead, Durban.

At Stumps on Day 2, Bangladesh's score read at 98/4, with Taskin Ahmed and Mahmudul Hasan Joy unbeaten at the crease.

Simon Harmer first added 38 crucial runs with the bat, stitching crucial partnerships with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier for the ninth and tenth wicket respectively before picking four wickets against Bangladesh. His all-around showing has put South Africa in a strong position heading into day 3.

South Africa started at 233 for four in the morning and lost four wickets in the first session. Bavuma had half-century partnerships with Kyle Vereyne on the first day and with Keshav Maharaj on the second day. Bangladesh fast bowler Khalid Ahmed dismissed Vereyne and Viaan Mulder in successive deliveries.

In reply, Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Shadman Islam looked comfortable against Proteas' new-ball pair of Olivier and Williams, showing solidity in defence first up.

The pair of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy focused on playing it out until Shanto smashed Harmer downtown for his second six of the innings to complete a 50-run partnership. However, the joy was short-lived, as Harmer bounced back in his next over to dismiss Shanto. The batter pressed forward, and the ball drifted in before deviating away to take the off-stump.

At the end of the day's play, Bangladesh had lost 4 wickets for 98 runs. The credit for this went to all-rounder Simon Harmer, whose brilliant bowling troubled Bangladesh.

Brief score: South Africa 367/10 (Dean Elgar 67, Temba Bavuma 93; Khalid Ahmed 4/92) vs Bangladesh 94/4 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 44*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 38; Simon Harmer 4/42).

( With inputs from ANI )

