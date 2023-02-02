SA20: Matthew Wade replaces Alzarri Joseph at Joburg Super Kings

Matthew Wade will be joining Joburg Super Kings, a subsidiary of four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The Australian wicketkeeper-batsman comes in place of Alzarri Joseph, the West Indian pacer, who had to leave the franchise due to international commitments. The Joburg Super Kings broke this news on their social media platforms. On Tuesday, January 31, JSK announced that the Yellow Brigade has secured the services of the Australian wicketkeeper batter for the rest of the SA20 2023 season. The Tweet read:

“We have a new Super King at the 𝐖𝐀n𝐃𝐄rers. Say Yellove to Matthew Wade!” According to CSK, Wade (35) has already joined the Jo'burg team. He arrived from Australia on Thursday and took the place of Joseph, who has left the side to join the West Indies team in Zimbabwe where the Caribbeans will play two Tests, starting February 4. The 26-year-old Joseph played seven games, taking four wickets for the Super Kings, who are currently in fourth place in the six-team league with their chances of qualifying for the playoffs hanging by a thread. Wade's inclusion, confirmed by franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Wade has a wealth of experience in the T20 format, having played a total of 218 T20 matches in which he has scored 4,269 runs at an average of 26.84, with one century and 24 fifties. The left-handed batter has scored these runs at a strike rate of above 136. He was most recently seen in action during the 12th action Big Bash League (BBL 2023). While representing Hobart Hurricanes, skipper Wade scored 307 runs in 12 games, including two half-centuries, for an average of 25.58 to end the season as the team’s second-highest run-getter.