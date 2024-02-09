Watch: Alzarri Joseph's Angry Reaction After Teammates Fail to Grab Simple Catch Goes Viral

During the first T20I match between Australia and the West Indies in Hobart on Friday (February 9), West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph became visibly frustrated. In a crucial moment, two fielders seemed confused, resulting in a missed opportunity to catch Australian batsman Tim David.

Joseph bowled a tricky delivery, causing David to edge the ball but escape a catch. The fielders hesitated, allowing David to survive. A video of the incident was shared on social media, with cricket.com.au noting that David capitalised on the confusion by hitting a boundary on the next ball.

If looks could kill...



Alzarri Joseph was NOT happy with this fielding effort #AUSvWIpic.twitter.com/1gMN00SLbX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2024

Joseph finished his bowling spell with figures of 2 wickets for 46 runs in four overs. Despite his efforts, David Warner's brilliant batting performance helped Australia reach a total of 213/7 in their 20 overs. Warner scored 70 runs off just 36 balls, with notable contributions from Josh Inglis (39 runs off 25 balls) and Tim David (37 runs off 17 balls).

For the West Indies, Andre Russell stood out with figures of 3 wickets for 42 runs. At the time of reporting, the West Indies had scored 16 runs without losing any wickets in 1.1 overs.

The next match between the two teams, the second T20I, is scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, February 11. Previously, Australia and the West Indies had a tied Test series and Australia dominated the ODI series, winning all three matches.