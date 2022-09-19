SA20 :When and where to watch South Africa T20 league auction LIVE in India

T20 Superstars will once again go under the hammer in the inaugural season auction of the newly formed SA20 League. The six-team league will aim to complete their squads during the auction having picked up an initial roster of up to five players already. The auction will see huge T20 superstars like Eoin Morgan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Odean Smith available.

All six teams have been bought by the owners of IPL teams and the league can be called a Mini-IPL. Though no Indian player will be part of the league. There will be six teams in SA20 2023 – Durban’s Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape – based out of Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Paarl, Pretoria, and Gqeberha, in that order. These teams are owned by the current IPL team owners of Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The teams have signed up 23 cricketers. Durban have Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, and Reece Topley; Joburg have Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, and Romario Shepherd; Cape Town have Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran; Paarl have David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, and Obed McCoy; Pretoria have Anrich Nortje and Miguel Pretorius; and Eastern Cape have Aiden Markram and Ottniel Baartman. Richard Madley, who conducted every IPL auction from 2008 to 2018, will be conducting the SA20 auction. The SA20 auction will start at 5:30 PM IST. The SA20 auction will be streamed live on the SA20 YouTube channel.