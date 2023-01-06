SA20 will be a build-up for the IPL, says Reece Topley

New Delhi, Jan 6 Ahead of the inaugural edition of SA20, Englands left-arm fast bowler Reece Topley, who will feature for Durban's Super Giants, felt the newly-launched tournament will be a good platform to hit the ground running ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Topley was snapped by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the recently-concluded 2023 IPL Player Auction held in Kochi on December 23. Durban's Super Giants will play their first match of SA20 against the Joburg Super Kings on January 11. Topley is coming back from a left ankle ligament injury sustained ahead of England's campaign at the Men's T20 World Cup last year.

Now having recovered, he is excited to get back to action but cautious at the same time. "Obviously having not played for a long time since literally just before the start of the World Cup."

"Naturally, it's going to be a bit of a progression, it's going to be small steps, but at least, you know, I'll be playing, and I will be looking to fine-tune in skills during this opportunity over the next two months or so."

"Not just this competition obviously. But obviously, you want to get ready to hit the ground running when you touch down in India," he said in an official release.

Asked if anyone from RCB had gotten in touch with him, Topley said, "I had a welcome message from Faf (du Plessis), played against him a lot and really looking forward to playing under him. He's a fierce competitor. But now it's nice to have a change and have him on my side once."

At the SA20, Topley will join the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Akila Dananjaya, Keshav Maharaj and other top international names in Durban's Super Giants squad. The lanky pacer, standing at six feet and seven inches tall, has played 22 T20Is for his national side and picked up as many wickets.

Ireland's left-arm fast-bowler Josh Little, who had a great ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year claiming 11 wickets in seven matches, including a hat-trick against New Zealand, is a part of the Pretoria Capitals set-up and is all excited to be a part of the SA20.

They start their campaign against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 12. "It's been a nice year but I am looking forward to a new tournament, so I am looking for a new opportunity for everyone to go out and showcase their skills," he said.

The SA20 starts on January 10 with Rashid Khan-led MI Cape Town meeting Paarl Royals, headed by David Miller. The match will be live on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 SD & HD and Colors Tamil from 8:30 PM onwards in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor