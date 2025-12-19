Sanju Samson Achieves MAJOR T20 Milestones During IND vs SA 5th T20I, Joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Elite Record List

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson achieved a major milestone during the final T20 match against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Friday, December 19, 2025. The 31-year-old reached 8,000 runs in T20 cricket and completed 1,000 runs in T20Is. Samson became the seventh Indian to reach 8,000 runs in T20 cricket, joining Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul. He also became the 14th Indian batter to score 1,000 runs in T20Is.

Samson reached both milestones in style, hitting a six off Marco Jansen. He displayed impressive wrist work as he flicked a length ball to mid-on, sending it over the boundary.

Among Indian players with 8,000 or more runs in men’s T20s, Kohli leads with 13,543 runs in 414 matches, followed by Rohit Sharma with 12,248 runs in 463 matches, Shikhar Dhawan with 9,797 runs in 334 matches, Suryakumar Yadav with 8,970 runs in 345 matches, Suresh Raina with 8,654 runs in 336 matches, KL Rahul with 8,125 runs in 239 matches, and Samson with 8,000 runs in 319 matches.

Samson returned to the team after replacing Shubman Gill, who was sidelined due to an injury sustained ahead of the Lucknow T20I. This is Samson’s first T20I appearance since the Australia tour in October.