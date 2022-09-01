Sehwag, Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

New Delhi, Sep 1 Legends League Cricket (LCC) on Thursday announced that former India opening batter Virender Sehwag will lead Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants while his opening partner Gautam Gambhir, will be the skipper of the GMR Group-owned India Capitals.

"I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team," said Sehwag.

Season two of Legends League Cricket, to be held in India, will be a great chance for the fans to see their favourite stars in action, led by Sehwag and Gambhir respectively.

"I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. I wish Legends League Cricket all the very best and am looking forward to the upcoming action," said Gambhir.

The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, which is a change from the three-team format in its last season and will have 16 matches. The league had also announced that the upcoming season has been dedicated to the 75th-year celebration of India's Independence.

LLC Season two will kickstart from September 16 onwards, starting from a special match between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants in Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It will be followed by matches in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals venues are yet to be decided.

