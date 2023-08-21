"September 5 is deadline for announcing World Cup squad": Ajit Agarkar

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Team India selector Ajit Agarkar said on Monday that the deadline for picking the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup is September 5 and the squad for the marquee cricketing event will be more or less based around the Asia Cup squad.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and selector Agarkar addressed a press conference in Delhi where they announced the Asia Cup 2023 squad.

Talking about the World Cup squad, Agarkar said at the press conference, "It is a no-brainer. We have picked these 17 guys (For Asia Cup). There are players coming back from injury. Hope everything goes well for them. September 5 is the deadline (for the WC squad) and there is a camp before we announce the squad. We will have a look at our players and it will be in and around these guys only (the WC squad)."

On the number four position in ODIs, skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team wants flexibility and players who can bat anywhere.

"We have got nine ODIs and two practice matches. We will give our players this position and they will try making it their own," added Rohit.

Talking about the World Cup at home from October 5 onwards, Rohit said that he does not believe in the idea of being underdogs or favourites.

"Honestly I do not believe in that idea of being favourites or underdogs. You have to play well to win the matches and the tournament. All oppositions will be here to compete hard, we understand that. It gives you a slight advantage while playing at home. That is it. Even all other teams play in India a lot, they understand the conditions well here. There is no such thing as being favourites. This is the right tournament (Asia Cup) to test ourselves, put ourselves under pressure and respond to it," added Rohit.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will begin on August 30 with Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul returning to the squad and Tilak Verma also getting a place in the team

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17.

The Asia Cup will serve as an important benchmark for India’s preparations for the World Cup starting in October and will also help selectors make choices for the marquee event.

India will open their Asia Cup campaign with an iconic clash against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been appointed Rohit Sharma's deputy in Asia Cup 2023.

The squad also marks the return of Jasprit Bumrah to ODI cricket after a gap of more than one year. After proving his fitness in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland, Bumrah is set to test himself in the 50-over format heading into the World Cup. India's pace attack will be boosted by the return of Mohammed Siraj, who was not the in the team for some time due to a sore ankle.

Tilak Varma made it to India's Asia Cup squad on the back of his strong performance against West Indies during the tour that ended this month.

Bowling all-rounders Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are also in the squad to give the captain more diversity in choices. Apart from Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja is also in the team as an all-rounder.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan.

Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

