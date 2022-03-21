Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu shines as Mithali Raj

The teaser for Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu based on cricketer Mithali Raj has finally hit the web. Sharing the teaser of her movie on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "In this Gentlemen’s sport, she did not bother to rewrite history .. instead she created HERSTORY! #AbKhelBadlega #ShabaashMithu Coming soon! (sic)."

The actress has nailed the look as a cricketer. At the beginning of the teaser, the announcer says that ‘she has been the most consistent’, and calls it a magical moment for Indian cricket. Taapsee gets ready and marches on to the pitch, with the commentators and crowds singing praises behind her. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s creative producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.

