Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu hits it out of the park as Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu's much-awaited Shabaash Mithu trailer is out, and the two minute and 44 second-long trailer looks all but promising. The trailer begins with the childhood story of Mitali. It later moves towards how she started playing, her practices, becoming the captain and the difficulties of being a woman in game like cricket.

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10,000 runs in ODI.The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired cricket player.The film, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15.