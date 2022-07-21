Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of second Sri Lanka Test with knee injury

Galle, July 21 Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second and final Test against hosts Sri Lanka due to a knee injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Thursday.

Afridi suffered an injury to his knee during day four of the first Test, which Pakistan won by four wickets. He was impressive in the opening Test, registering figures of 4/58 and 0/21.

The injury to the pace spearhead will be a big blow for Pakistan, who are aiming to seal the series and strengthen their position on the World Test Championship table. The 22-year-old will miss the Test but stay back in Sri Lanka to continue his rehabilitation.

"He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team's medical staff," the PCB statement read.

In Afridi's absence, the team management could draft in all-rounder Faheem Ashraf or pacer Haris Rauf.

With a win in the second Test, Pakistan could further close the distance on South Africa and Australia in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan currently occupy the third spot, with a point percentage of 58.33.

