Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for three-match ODI series against Afghanistan

Mirpur [Bangladesh], June 18 : Bangladesh have named their 15-member squad for the three-game ODI series against Afghanistan with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan included in the roster.

Veteran batter Tamim Iqbal will lead the side for the three-match series, which is all set to begin on July 5. The series also marks the return of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a finger injury that he sustained during the ODI series against Ireland in May this year.

The Tigers will look to continue their fine limited-overs run in their next challenge. They have managed to secure victories in the ODI format against the likes of India in December 2022 and Ireland.

The three-match ODI encounter will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

Bangladesh squad for ODI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Naim Sheikh.

The first match of the ODI series will be played on July 5. The second ODI will be played on July 8 and the third and final match of the ODI series will be played on July 11. All matches will be played at the same venue - Chattogram.

Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh began with a one-off Test, Bangladesh did not put a foot wrong after being asked to bat first at Mirpur on day one of the Test by Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

A remarkable century from Najmul Hossain Shanto (146) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy's (76) half-century led their charge in the first innings, as the Tigers posted a total of 382.

In response, Afghanistan could muster merely 146, with Afsar Zazai's 36 being the highest score. Bangladesh pacers Ebadot Hossain (4/47) and Shoriful Islam (2/28) took crucial top-order wickets. They trailed in the match by 236 runs at that point.

Bangladesh's aggressive batting in their second dig furthered the advantage of the 236-run lead. Shanto (124), Mominul Haque (121 unbeaten), Zakir Hasan (71) and Litton Das (66 unbeaten) helped their team declare at 425/4 in merely 80 overs. With this, they set their opponents a mammoth target of 662 runs.

Afghanistan once again fell short with the bat and was bowled out for a score of 115. Bangladesh's charge was led by their pacers, Taskin Ahmed (4/37) and Islam (3/28), once more. Rahmat Shah (30) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark. Karim Janat (18) and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (13) were the two other batters who touched double digits.

