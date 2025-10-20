‘Shame on You’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams Fake News Targeting Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Amid IND vs AUS ODIs

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu has hit out at a social media post that falsely claimed he made comments against Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. The post, shared by a fan page on X, suggested that Sidhu had called for the removal of Gambhir and Agarkar and urged the BCCI to reinstate Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain to win the 2027 World Cup. Sidhu quickly responded to the post on X, writing, “Never said it. Don’t spread fake news. Never imagined it. Shame on you.”

Rohit Sharma was replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain earlier this month, a move that surprised many fans. Rohit led India to the Champions Trophy title earlier this year and has been one of the most successful Indian captains in recent years. Since the decision, both Gambhir and Agarkar have faced criticism from some fans on social media.

Gautam Gambhir took charge as India’s head coach in July last year after Rahul Dravid stepped down following India’s T20 World Cup win. Under Gambhir, India had a mixed run at first, losing Test series to New Zealand and Australia. However, the team bounced back strongly this year by winning both ODI and T20I series against England and lifting the Champions Trophy in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Gill’s captaincy debut ended in defeat as Australia beat India by seven wickets in the first ODI in Perth. The rain-hit match was reduced to 26 overs per side. India managed 136 for nine, with KL Rahul scoring 38 runs. Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Owen and Matthew Kuhnemann took two wickets each.

Australia chased a revised target of 131 under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Captain Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 46, while Josh Philippe made 37 as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second ODI will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, 2025.