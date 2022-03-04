Shane Warne Death: Was Shane Warne under strict diet before his sudden death?

Shane Warne, one of cricket's all-time greats, has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, while on holiday.Warne, who was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia between 1992 and 2007, and was also an ODI World Cup winner in 1999.According to his manager Michael Cohen, he died of a suspected heart attack. "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," Cohen's statement read. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Now a tweet of Warne has gone viral, which was posted on February 8th, going by the Twitter post it looks like the spin wizard was under a special diet.Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago ! Let’s go 💪🏻👏🏻 #heathy #fitness #feelgoodfriday, wrote Warne in his tweet. Away from the cricket field, Warne could not help but court controversy. He was rarely far from the front pages of the tabloids amid a string of revelations about his personal life. In 2003, on the eve of that year's 50-over World Cup, Warne was suspended from international cricket for a year after a banned diuretic was found during a routine drugs test - he claimed it had been given to him by his mother to help him lose weight. He retired from international cricket with typical showmanship in the 2006-07 Ashes, leaving the field arm-in-arm with his long-term bowling ally Glenn McGrath - a fellow great in one of the all-time great Test teams - after reclaiming the Ashes with a 5-0 whitewash (the first that Australia had inflicted on England since 1920-21).