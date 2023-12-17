AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon joins elite 500-wicket club, Australia's third bowler to achieve the feat

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon joined the elite club of spinners with 500 Test wickets, becoming only the fourth spinner in cricket history to accomplish this feat. The momentous occasion came during the Test match against Pakistan on Sunday, December 17, at the Optus Stadium in Perth when Lyon dismissed Faheem Ashraf.

Lyon's journey to the milestone was marked by persistence, as he had to wait until the second innings to secure his 500th and 501st wickets. The spinner's outstanding performance followed a remarkable display by Australia's pacers, who dismantled the top and middle-order of the visiting side.

With this achievement, Lyon entered the ranks of legendary Australian bowlers Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, making him the third Australian bowler to reach the 500-wicket mark in Test cricket. Lyon began the Test match with 496 wickets to his name, having already made significant contributions in the first innings by dismissing Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Aamer Jamal.

His Test success has been particularly notable against England and India, accounting for 110 and 121 wickets against the respective teams. Lyon completed this historic feat in his 123rd Test match, making him the fifth-fastest among the eight bowlers who have achieved 500 Test wickets. The record for the fastest to 500 wickets is held by Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, accomplished in just 87 Test matches, followed by Anil Kumble (105), Shane Warne (108), and Glenn McGrath (108).

Ahead of the Test match, Lyon expressed his gratitude for the privilege of approaching the 500-wicket milestone and acknowledged the influence of India's R Ashwin in his cricketing career.

"You look at Ashwin, he's a world-class bowler and somebody I've watched closely from the start of his career We've gone head-to-head many times in different conditions around the world. I've got nothing but respect for Ashwin and the way he's gone about it," Lyon said on the eve of the Perth Test against Pakistan, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I've definitely learned from him. There's an opportunity to learn from the people you play against, and without knowing it he's probably been one of my biggest coaches in a way. It's pretty amazing to see we're both creeping up to that 500 mark, and we'll see where we end up. Hopefully at the end of our career we'll sit down and have a nice feed and a beer and talk about it," he added.

Nathan Lyon's accomplishment adds another illustrious chapter to Australia's cricket legacy, further solidifying his status as one of the game's premier spin bowlers.