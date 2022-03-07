Shane Warne’s manager reveals, legendary spinner only ate fluids for 14 days before his demise

Shane Warne might have passed on March 4, but the cricket fraternity and fans across the globe are yet to come to terms with the news - that shook the cricketing spectrum. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for Warne - who revived the art of leg-spin bowling after making his debut and is arguably the greatest leg-spinner to have played the game. Days after the legendary spinner's demise, Warne’s manager, James Erskine, has told that the cricketer was on a ‘ridiculous diet’ before his untimely death. According to Erskine, Warne was on a 14-day liquid diet where he consumed nothing but fluids. He further stated that the legendary spinner had also previously followed such crash diets.

The Thailand police also went on to further reveal Warne was suffering from frequent chest pains before he left Australia for a holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand. However, Erskine while mentioning not being aware of the chest pains stated that Warne had been on a two-week diet to shed some weight. His manager also discovered only after the cricketer’s death that he had been sweating out of usual in the week leading up to his demise. “He did go on these ridiculous sorts of diets and he just finished one, where he basically only ate fluids for 14 days and he’d done this three or four times,” Erskine said on Weekend Today, as quoted by news.com.au. His manager further revealed that the cricketer’s eating habits fluctuated massively with there not being a constant eating pattern terming his relationship with food as ‘all or nothing.’ Shane Warne had battled with weight issues over the years. Warne had been in the public eye for several years concerning his constant battle with weight issues. He has previously lost a significant amount of weight in short spurs before putting some of it back on. However, he had repeatedly denied taking any weight loss supplements or undergoing plastic surgery to cut down on the extra kilos.Warne, who passed away as a result of a suspected heart attack in Thailand on March 4, was one of the most popular figures not just in Australia, but for fans across the globe - who were thoroughly entertained with the magic he produced with the cricket ball.